EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|5
|.808
|—
|Brooklyn
|14
|12
|.538
|7
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|Philadelphia
|12
|12
|.500
|8
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Miami
|11
|14
|.440
|2
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|2
|Charlotte
|7
|18
|.280
|6
|Orlando
|6
|20
|.231
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|Indiana
|13
|12
|.520
|5½
|Chicago
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Detroit
|7
|20
|.259
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Dallas
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Houston
|7
|17
|.292
|9
|San Antonio
|6
|18
|.250
|10
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Utah
|15
|12
|.556
|½
|Portland
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Minnesota
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Sacramento
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Golden State
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
___
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111, OT
Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 116
Toronto 126, L.A. Lakers 113
New York 113, Atlanta 89
Memphis 123, Oklahoma City 102
Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113
New Orleans 104, Detroit 98
Chicago 115, Washington 111
Minnesota 121, Indiana 115
Utah 124, Golden State 123
Boston 125, Phoenix 98
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Miami, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.