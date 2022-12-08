EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston215.808
Brooklyn1412.5387
Toronto1312.520
Philadelphia1212.5008
New York1213.480

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1312.520
Miami1114.4402
Washington1114.4402
Charlotte718.2806
Orlando620.231

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee186.750
Cleveland169.640
Indiana1312.520
Chicago1014.4178
Detroit720.25912½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans168.667
Memphis169.640½
Dallas1311.5423
Houston717.2929
San Antonio618.25010

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1410.583
Utah1512.556½
Portland1311.5421
Minnesota1212.5002
Oklahoma City1114.440

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix169.640
Sacramento1310.5652
L.A. Clippers1412.538
Golden State1313.500
L.A. Lakers1014.417

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111, OT

Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 116

Toronto 126, L.A. Lakers 113

New York 113, Atlanta 89

Memphis 123, Oklahoma City 102

Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113

New Orleans 104, Detroit 98

Chicago 115, Washington 111

Minnesota 121, Indiana 115

Utah 124, Golden State 123

Boston 125, Phoenix 98

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Miami, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 6 p.m.

