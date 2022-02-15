EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Boston
|33
|25
|.569
|2
|Toronto
|31
|25
|.554
|3
|Brooklyn
|30
|27
|.526
|4½
|New York
|25
|33
|.431
|10
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Charlotte
|29
|29
|.500
|8½
|Atlanta
|26
|30
|.464
|10½
|Washington
|26
|30
|.464
|10½
|Orlando
|13
|46
|.220
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|22
|.614
|1½
|Milwaukee
|35
|23
|.603
|2
|Indiana
|19
|39
|.328
|18
|Detroit
|12
|45
|.211
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Dallas
|33
|24
|.579
|6½
|New Orleans
|23
|34
|.404
|16½
|San Antonio
|22
|36
|.379
|18
|Houston
|15
|41
|.268
|24
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Denver
|32
|25
|.561
|4
|Minnesota
|30
|27
|.526
|6
|Portland
|24
|34
|.414
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|39
|.316
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|46
|10
|.821
|—
|Golden State
|42
|16
|.724
|5
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|30
|.492
|18½
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|31
|.456
|20½
|Sacramento
|22
|37
|.373
|25½
___
Monday's Games
Washington 103, Detroit 94
Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85
Oklahoma City 127, New York 123, OT
New Orleans 120, Toronto 90
Portland 122, Milwaukee 107
Chicago 120, San Antonio 109
Utah 135, Houston 101
Denver 121, Orlando 111
L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1
Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 8 p.m., Cleveland
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2
Team Barry vs Team Payton, 8:30 p.m., Cleveland
