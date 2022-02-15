EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3422.607
Boston3325.5692
Toronto3125.5543
Brooklyn3027.526
New York2533.43110

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3720.649
Charlotte2929.500
Atlanta2630.46410½
Washington2630.46410½
Orlando1346.22025

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3721.638
Cleveland3522.614
Milwaukee3523.6032
Indiana1939.32818
Detroit1245.21124½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4018.690
Dallas3324.579
New Orleans2334.40416½
San Antonio2236.37918
Houston1541.26824

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3621.632
Denver3225.5614
Minnesota3027.5266
Portland2434.41412½
Oklahoma City1839.31618

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4610.821
Golden State4216.7245
L.A. Clippers2930.49218½
L.A. Lakers2631.45620½
Sacramento2237.37325½

___

Monday's Games

Washington 103, Detroit 94

Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85

Oklahoma City 127, New York 123, OT

New Orleans 120, Toronto 90

Portland 122, Milwaukee 107

Chicago 120, San Antonio 109

Utah 135, Houston 101

Denver 121, Orlando 111

L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1

Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 8 p.m., Cleveland

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2

Team Barry vs Team Payton, 8:30 p.m., Cleveland

