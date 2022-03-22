EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4427.620
Boston4528.616
Toronto4032.556
Brooklyn3834.528
New York3041.42314

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4725.653
Charlotte3735.51410
Atlanta3536.49311½
Washington3041.42316½
Orlando1953.26428

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4427.620
Chicago4229.5922
Cleveland4131.569
Indiana2547.34719½
Detroit1953.26425½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4923.681
Dallas4428.6115
New Orleans3042.41719
San Antonio2844.38921
Houston1854.25031

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4527.625
Denver4230.5833
Minnesota4231.575
Portland2744.38017½
Oklahoma City2052.27825

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5814.806
Golden State4724.66210½
L.A. Clippers3637.49322½
L.A. Lakers3141.43127
Sacramento2548.34233½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120

Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103

Portland 119, Detroit 115

Brooklyn 114, Utah 106

Philadelphia 113, Miami 106

Chicago 113, Toronto 99

Houston 115, Washington 97

Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123

Dallas 110, Minnesota 108

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 630 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota,7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers,9:30 p.m.

