EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Boston
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Toronto
|40
|32
|.556
|4½
|Brooklyn
|38
|34
|.528
|6½
|New York
|30
|41
|.423
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|25
|.653
|—
|Charlotte
|37
|35
|.514
|10
|Atlanta
|35
|36
|.493
|11½
|Washington
|30
|41
|.423
|16½
|Orlando
|19
|53
|.264
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Chicago
|42
|29
|.592
|2
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|3½
|Indiana
|25
|47
|.347
|19½
|Detroit
|19
|53
|.264
|25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|49
|23
|.681
|—
|Dallas
|44
|28
|.611
|5
|New Orleans
|30
|42
|.417
|19
|San Antonio
|28
|44
|.389
|21
|Houston
|18
|54
|.250
|31
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Denver
|42
|30
|.583
|3
|Minnesota
|42
|31
|.575
|3½
|Portland
|27
|44
|.380
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|52
|.278
|25
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|Golden State
|47
|24
|.662
|10½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|37
|.493
|22½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|41
|.431
|27
|Sacramento
|25
|48
|.342
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Monday's Games
L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120
Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103
Portland 119, Detroit 115
Brooklyn 114, Utah 106
Philadelphia 113, Miami 106
Chicago 113, Toronto 99
Houston 115, Washington 97
Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123
Dallas 110, Minnesota 108
Tuesday's Games
Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 630 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota,7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers,9:30 p.m.
