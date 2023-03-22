EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
x-Boston5023.685
x-Philadelphia4823.6761
New York4231.5758
Brooklyn3933.54210½
Toronto3537.48614½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3934.534
Atlanta3636.500
Washington3240.444
Orlando3043.4119
Charlotte2350.31516

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5120.718
Cleveland4628.622
Chicago3437.47917
Indiana3240.44419½
Detroit1657.21936

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4427.620
Dallas3636.500
New Orleans3537.486
San Antonio1953.26425½
Houston1854.25026½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Denver4824.667
Oklahoma City3636.50012
Minnesota3637.49312½
Utah3536.49312½
Portland3140.43716½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento4329.597
Phoenix3833.535
L.A. Clippers3835.521
Golden State3736.507
L.A. Lakers3537.4868

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Orlando 122, Washington 112

Atlanta 129, Detroit 107

Cleveland 115, Brooklyn 109

New Orleans 119, San Antonio 84

Boston 132, Sacramento 109

Oklahoma City 101, L.A. Clippers 100

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

