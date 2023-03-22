EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|50
|23
|.685
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|48
|23
|.676
|1
|New York
|42
|31
|.575
|8
|Brooklyn
|39
|33
|.542
|10½
|Toronto
|35
|37
|.486
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|Atlanta
|36
|36
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|32
|40
|.444
|6½
|Orlando
|30
|43
|.411
|9
|Charlotte
|23
|50
|.315
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|51
|20
|.718
|—
|Cleveland
|46
|28
|.622
|6½
|Chicago
|34
|37
|.479
|17
|Indiana
|32
|40
|.444
|19½
|Detroit
|16
|57
|.219
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Dallas
|36
|36
|.500
|8½
|New Orleans
|35
|37
|.486
|9½
|San Antonio
|19
|53
|.264
|25½
|Houston
|18
|54
|.250
|26½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|Oklahoma City
|36
|36
|.500
|12
|Minnesota
|36
|37
|.493
|12½
|Utah
|35
|36
|.493
|12½
|Portland
|31
|40
|.437
|16½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Phoenix
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|35
|.521
|5½
|Golden State
|37
|36
|.507
|6½
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|37
|.486
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Tuesday's Games
Orlando 122, Washington 112
Atlanta 129, Detroit 107
Cleveland 115, Brooklyn 109
New Orleans 119, San Antonio 84
Boston 132, Sacramento 109
Oklahoma City 101, L.A. Clippers 100
Wednesday's Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
