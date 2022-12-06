EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Brooklyn
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Philadelphia
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|Toronto
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|New York
|11
|13
|.458
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Washington
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Charlotte
|7
|17
|.292
|6
|Orlando
|5
|20
|.200
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Indiana
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Detroit
|6
|19
|.240
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Memphis
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Dallas
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Houston
|7
|17
|.292
|8½
|San Antonio
|6
|18
|.250
|9½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Portland
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Utah
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Minnesota
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Oklahoma City
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Sacramento
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Golden State
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|12
|.455
|5
___
Monday's Games
L.A. Clippers 119, Charlotte 117
Milwaukee 109, Orlando 102
Boston 116, Toronto 110
Oklahoma City 121, Atlanta 114
Memphis 101, Miami 93
Dallas 130, Phoenix 111
Houston 132, Philadelphia 123, 2OT
Indiana 112, Golden State 104
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.