EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston205.800
Brooklyn1312.5207
Philadelphia1212.500
Toronto1212.500
New York1113.458

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1311.542
Miami1113.4582
Washington1113.4582
Charlotte717.2926
Orlando520.200

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee176.739
Cleveland159.625
Indiana1311.542
Chicago914.3918
Detroit619.24012

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans158.652
Memphis159.625½
Dallas1211.5223
Houston717.292
San Antonio618.250

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver149.609
Portland1311.542
Utah1412.538
Minnesota1112.4783
Oklahoma City1113.458

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix168.667
Sacramento139.5912
L.A. Clippers1411.560
Golden State1312.520
L.A. Lakers1012.4555

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers 119, Charlotte 117

Milwaukee 109, Orlando 102

Boston 116, Toronto 110

Oklahoma City 121, Atlanta 114

Memphis 101, Miami 93

Dallas 130, Phoenix 111

Houston 132, Philadelphia 123, 2OT

Indiana 112, Golden State 104

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m.

