EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|42
|16
|.724
|—
|Boston
|41
|17
|.707
|1
|Philadelphia
|37
|23
|.617
|6
|Brooklyn
|26
|31
|.456
|15½
|New York
|17
|42
|.288
|25½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Orlando
|26
|32
|.448
|10
|Washington
|21
|36
|.368
|14½
|Charlotte
|20
|38
|.345
|16
|Atlanta
|17
|43
|.283
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|50
|8
|.862
|—
|Indiana
|35
|24
|.593
|15½
|Chicago
|20
|39
|.339
|30½
|Detroit
|19
|41
|.317
|32
|Cleveland
|17
|41
|.293
|33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Dallas
|36
|23
|.610
|2½
|Memphis
|28
|30
|.483
|10
|New Orleans
|25
|33
|.431
|13
|San Antonio
|24
|33
|.421
|13½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Oklahoma City
|37
|22
|.627
|3½
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|4
|Portland
|26
|34
|.433
|15
|Minnesota
|17
|40
|.298
|22½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|45
|12
|.789
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|19
|.672
|6½
|Sacramento
|24
|34
|.414
|21½
|Phoenix
|24
|35
|.407
|22
|Golden State
|12
|47
|.203
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 115, New York 106
Indiana 106, Portland 100
Oklahoma City 112, Sacramento 108
L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis,7 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Houston at New York, 6 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.