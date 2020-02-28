EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4216.724
Boston4117.7071
Philadelphia3723.6176
Brooklyn2631.45615½
New York1742.28825½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3622.621
Orlando2632.44810
Washington2136.36814½
Charlotte2038.34516
Atlanta1743.28320

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee508.862
Indiana3524.59315½
Chicago2039.33930½
Detroit1941.31732
Cleveland1741.29333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3820.655
Dallas3623.610
Memphis2830.48310
New Orleans2533.43113
San Antonio2433.42113½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4018.690
Oklahoma City3722.627
Utah3622.6214
Portland2634.43315
Minnesota1740.29822½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4512.789
L.A. Clippers3919.672
Sacramento2434.41421½
Phoenix2435.40722
Golden State1247.20334

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 115, New York 106

Indiana 106, Portland 100

Oklahoma City 112, Sacramento 108

L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis,7 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at New York, 6 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

