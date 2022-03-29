EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4628.622
Boston4729.618
Toronto4332.573
Brooklyn3936.520
New York3442.44713

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4828.632
Charlotte3937.5139
Atlanta3837.507
Washington3242.43215
Orlando2056.26328

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4628.622
Chicago4332.573
Cleveland4233.560
Indiana2551.32922
Detroit2055.26726½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
x-Memphis5323.697
Dallas4629.613
New Orleans3243.42720½
San Antonio3144.41321½
Houston2056.26333

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4530.600
Denver4531.592½
Minnesota4333.566
Portland2748.36018
Oklahoma City2253.29323

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6114.813
Golden State4828.63213½
L.A. Clippers3639.48025
L.A. Lakers3143.41929½
Sacramento2749.35534½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 107, Orlando 101

Atlanta 132, Indiana 123

Denver 113, Charlotte 109

Miami 123, Sacramento 100

New York 109, Chicago 104

Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT

San Antonio 123, Houston 120

Memphis 123, Golden State 95

Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131, OT

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at New York,6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston,6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 930 p.m.

