EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3423.596
Boston3426.567
Toronto3225.5612
Brooklyn3127.534
New York2534.42410

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3721.638
Charlotte2930.492
Atlanta2830.4839
Washington2631.45610½
Orlando1347.21725

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3821.644
Milwaukee3623.6102
Cleveland3523.603
Indiana2040.33318½
Detroit1345.22424½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4119.683
Dallas3424.5866
New Orleans2335.39717
San Antonio2336.39017½
Houston1542.26324½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3622.621
Denver3325.5693
Minnesota3128.525
Portland2534.42411½
Oklahoma City1840.31018

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4810.828
Golden State4217.712
L.A. Clippers2931.48320
L.A. Lakers2731.46621
Sacramento2238.36727

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 130, Orlando 109

Detroit 112, Boston 111

Indiana 113, Washington 108

Brooklyn 111, New York 106

Chicago 125, Sacramento 118

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Toronto 103, Minnesota 91

Portland 123, Memphis 119

Phoenix 124, Houston 121

Denver 117, Golden State 116

L.A. Lakers 106, Utah 101

Thursday's Games

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1

Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 8 p.m., Cleveland

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2

Team Barry vs Team Payton, 8:30 p.m., Cleveland

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant, 7 p.m., Cleveland

