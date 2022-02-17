EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Boston
|34
|26
|.567
|1½
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|2
|Brooklyn
|31
|27
|.534
|3½
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|10
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Charlotte
|29
|30
|.492
|8½
|Atlanta
|28
|30
|.483
|9
|Washington
|26
|31
|.456
|10½
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Milwaukee
|36
|23
|.610
|2
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|34
|24
|.586
|6
|New Orleans
|23
|35
|.397
|17
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|Houston
|15
|42
|.263
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|40
|.310
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|48
|10
|.828
|—
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|31
|.483
|20
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27
___
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 130, Orlando 109
Detroit 112, Boston 111
Indiana 113, Washington 108
Brooklyn 111, New York 106
Chicago 125, Sacramento 118
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Toronto 103, Minnesota 91
Portland 123, Memphis 119
Phoenix 124, Houston 121
Denver 117, Golden State 116
L.A. Lakers 106, Utah 101
Thursday's Games
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1
Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 8 p.m., Cleveland
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2
Team Barry vs Team Payton, 8:30 p.m., Cleveland
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
2022 All-Star Game
Team LeBron vs Team Durant, 7 p.m., Cleveland
