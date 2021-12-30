EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn239.719
Philadelphia1816.5296
New York1718.486
Boston1619.457
Toronto1417.452

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2213.629
Charlotte1917.528
Washington1717.500
Atlanta1519.441
Orlando728.20015

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2210.688
Milwaukee2313.6391
Cleveland2014.5883
Indiana1421.400
Detroit528.15217½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2214.611
Dallas1618.4715
San Antonio1419.424
New Orleans1322.371
Houston1025.28611½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah259.735
Denver1716.515
Minnesota1618.4719
Portland1321.38212
Oklahoma City1222.35313

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State277.794
Phoenix277.794
L.A. Clippers1817.514
L.A. Lakers1719.47211
Sacramento1521.41713

___

Wednesday's Games

New York 94, Detroit 85

Charlotte 116, Indiana 108

L.A. Clippers 91, Boston 82

Chicago 131, Atlanta 117

Memphis 104, L.A. Lakers 99

Phoenix 115, Oklahoma City 97

Utah 120, Portland 105

Sacramento 95, Dallas 94

Miami at San Antonio, ppd

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Boston, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Trending Video