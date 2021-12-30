EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Philadelphia
|18
|16
|.529
|6
|New York
|17
|18
|.486
|7½
|Boston
|16
|19
|.457
|8½
|Toronto
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Charlotte
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|Washington
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Atlanta
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Orlando
|7
|28
|.200
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Milwaukee
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|Cleveland
|20
|14
|.588
|3
|Indiana
|14
|21
|.400
|9½
|Detroit
|5
|28
|.152
|17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Dallas
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|San Antonio
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|New Orleans
|13
|22
|.371
|8½
|Houston
|10
|25
|.286
|11½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Denver
|17
|16
|.515
|7½
|Minnesota
|16
|18
|.471
|9
|Portland
|13
|21
|.382
|12
|Oklahoma City
|12
|22
|.353
|13
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|27
|7
|.794
|—
|Phoenix
|27
|7
|.794
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|17
|.514
|9½
|L.A. Lakers
|17
|19
|.472
|11
|Sacramento
|15
|21
|.417
|13
___
Wednesday's Games
New York 94, Detroit 85
Charlotte 116, Indiana 108
L.A. Clippers 91, Boston 82
Chicago 131, Atlanta 117
Memphis 104, L.A. Lakers 99
Phoenix 115, Oklahoma City 97
Utah 120, Portland 105
Sacramento 95, Dallas 94
Miami at San Antonio, ppd
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Phoenix at Boston, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
