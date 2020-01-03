EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|23
|12
|.657
|2½
|Philadelphia
|23
|13
|.639
|3
|Brooklyn
|16
|17
|.485
|8½
|New York
|10
|24
|.294
|15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Orlando
|16
|19
|.457
|9
|Charlotte
|14
|23
|.378
|12
|Washington
|10
|24
|.294
|14½
|Atlanta
|7
|28
|.200
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|31
|5
|.861
|—
|Indiana
|22
|13
|.629
|8½
|Chicago
|13
|22
|.371
|17½
|Detroit
|12
|23
|.343
|18½
|Cleveland
|10
|24
|.294
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Dallas
|22
|12
|.647
|1
|San Antonio
|14
|19
|.424
|8½
|Memphis
|13
|22
|.371
|10½
|New Orleans
|11
|23
|.324
|12
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Utah
|22
|12
|.647
|2
|Oklahoma City
|19
|15
|.559
|5
|Portland
|15
|21
|.417
|10
|Minnesota
|13
|21
|.382
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|7
|.794
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|11
|.694
|3
|Phoenix
|13
|21
|.382
|14
|Sacramento
|13
|22
|.371
|14½
|Golden State
|9
|27
|.250
|19
___
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106
Denver 124, Indiana 116
Miami 84, Toronto 76
Minnesota 99, Golden State 84
Utah 102, Chicago 98
Dallas 123, Brooklyn 111
Oklahoma City 109, San Antonio 103
Sacramento 128, Memphis 123
L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112
Friday's Games
Boston 109, Atlanta 106
Orlando 105, Miami 85
Portland 122, Washington 103
Philadelphia at Houston, late
New York at Phoenix, late
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday's Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.