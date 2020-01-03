EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston248.750
Toronto2312.657
Philadelphia2313.6393
Brooklyn1617.485
New York1024.29415

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2510.714
Orlando1619.4579
Charlotte1423.37812
Washington1024.29414½
Atlanta728.20018

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee315.861
Indiana2213.629
Chicago1322.37117½
Detroit1223.34318½
Cleveland1024.29420

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2311.676
Dallas2212.6471
San Antonio1419.424
Memphis1322.37110½
New Orleans1123.32412

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver2410.706
Utah2212.6472
Oklahoma City1915.5595
Portland1521.41710
Minnesota1321.38211

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers277.794
L.A. Clippers2511.6943
Phoenix1321.38214
Sacramento1322.37114½
Golden State927.25019

___

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106

Denver 124, Indiana 116

Miami 84, Toronto 76

Minnesota 99, Golden State 84

Utah 102, Chicago 98

Dallas 123, Brooklyn 111

Oklahoma City 109, San Antonio 103

Sacramento 128, Memphis 123

L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112

Friday's Games

Boston 109, Atlanta 106

Orlando 105, Miami 85

Portland 122, Washington 103

Philadelphia at Houston, late

New York at Phoenix, late

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday's Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

