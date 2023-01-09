EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Brooklyn
|27
|13
|.675
|1
|Philadelphia
|24
|15
|.615
|3½
|New York
|22
|18
|.550
|6
|Toronto
|17
|23
|.425
|11
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|21
|20
|.512
|—
|Atlanta
|19
|21
|.475
|1½
|Washington
|17
|23
|.425
|3½
|Orlando
|15
|25
|.375
|5½
|Charlotte
|11
|30
|.268
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Cleveland
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Indiana
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|Chicago
|19
|21
|.475
|6½
|Detroit
|11
|32
|.256
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|New Orleans
|24
|16
|.600
|2½
|Dallas
|23
|18
|.561
|4
|San Antonio
|13
|27
|.325
|13½
|Houston
|10
|30
|.250
|16½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|20
|21
|.488
|7
|Portland
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|Utah
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|Oklahoma City
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Golden State
|20
|20
|.500
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|21
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|20
|21
|.488
|1½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|21
|.475
|2
___
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111
Toronto 117, Portland 105
Indiana 116, Charlotte 111
Brooklyn 102, Miami 101
Memphis 123, Utah 118
Minnesota 104, Houston 96
Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109
Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98
Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
