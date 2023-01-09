EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston2812.700
Brooklyn2713.6751
Philadelphia2415.615
New York2218.5506
Toronto1723.42511

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2120.512
Atlanta1921.475
Washington1723.425
Orlando1525.375
Charlotte1130.26810

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2514.641
Cleveland2615.634
Indiana2318.5613
Chicago1921.475
Detroit1132.25616

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2613.667
New Orleans2416.600
Dallas2318.5614
San Antonio1327.32513½
Houston1030.25016½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver2613.667
Minnesota2021.4887
Portland1920.4877
Utah2023.4658
Oklahoma City1822.450

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2018.526
Golden State2020.5001
L.A. Clippers2121.5001
Phoenix2021.488
L.A. Lakers1921.4752

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111

Toronto 117, Portland 105

Indiana 116, Charlotte 111

Brooklyn 102, Miami 101

Memphis 123, Utah 118

Minnesota 104, Houston 96

Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109

Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98

Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

