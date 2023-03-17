EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|22
|.676
|1
|New York
|41
|30
|.577
|7½
|Brooklyn
|39
|31
|.557
|9
|Toronto
|34
|36
|.486
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|33
|.535
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|35
|.493
|3
|Washington
|32
|37
|.464
|5
|Orlando
|28
|42
|.400
|9½
|Charlotte
|22
|49
|.310
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|50
|20
|.714
|—
|Cleveland
|44
|28
|.611
|7
|Indiana
|32
|38
|.457
|18
|Chicago
|31
|37
|.456
|18
|Detroit
|16
|55
|.225
|34½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Dallas
|35
|35
|.500
|7
|New Orleans
|33
|36
|.478
|8½
|San Antonio
|18
|51
|.261
|23½
|Houston
|17
|52
|.246
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|47
|23
|.671
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|35
|.500
|12
|Oklahoma City
|34
|36
|.486
|13
|Utah
|33
|36
|.478
|13½
|Portland
|31
|38
|.449
|15½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Phoenix
|38
|32
|.543
|4½
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|Golden State
|36
|34
|.514
|6½
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|36
|.486
|8½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
Denver 119, Detroit 100
Toronto 128, Oklahoma City 111
Sacramento 101, Brooklyn 96
Indiana 139, Milwaukee 123
Phoenix 116, Orlando 113
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at New York, 12 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 8 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
