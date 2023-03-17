EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4822.686
Philadelphia4622.6761
New York4130.577
Brooklyn3931.5579
Toronto3436.48614

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3833.535
Atlanta3435.4933
Washington3237.4645
Orlando2842.400
Charlotte2249.31016

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5020.714
Cleveland4428.6117
Indiana3238.45718
Chicago3137.45618
Detroit1655.22534½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4127.603
Dallas3535.5007
New Orleans3336.478
San Antonio1851.26123½
Houston1752.24624½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Denver4723.671
Minnesota3535.50012
Oklahoma City3436.48613
Utah3336.47813½
Portland3138.44915½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento4227.609
Phoenix3832.543
L.A. Clippers3733.529
Golden State3634.514
L.A. Lakers3436.486

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 119, Detroit 100

Toronto 128, Oklahoma City 111

Sacramento 101, Brooklyn 96

Indiana 139, Milwaukee 123

Phoenix 116, Orlando 113

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at New York, 12 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

