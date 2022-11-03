EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto53.625
Boston43.571½
Philadelphia45.444
New York34.429
Brooklyn26.2503

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta53.625
Washington44.5001
Miami45.444
Charlotte35.3752
Orlando17.1254

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee701.000
Cleveland61.8571
Chicago54.5563
Indiana35.375
Detroit27.2226

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis53.625
San Antonio53.625
New Orleans43.571½
Dallas43.571½
Houston18.111

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Portland52.714
Utah63.667
Denver43.5711
Oklahoma City43.5711
Minnesota44.500

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix61.857
L.A. Clippers44.500
Golden State35.375
L.A. Lakers25.2864
Sacramento25.2864

Wednesday's Games

Washington 121, Philadelphia 111

Atlanta 112, New York 99

Miami 110, Sacramento 107

Toronto 143, San Antonio 100

Cleveland 114, Boston 113, OT

Chicago 106, Charlotte 88

L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101

Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91

Dallas 103, Utah 100

Memphis 111, Portland 106

L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117, OT

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

