EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Boston
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Brooklyn
|2
|6
|.250
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Miami
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Charlotte
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Orlando
|1
|7
|.125
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|6
|1
|.857
|1
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Indiana
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Detroit
|2
|7
|.222
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|San Antonio
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|New Orleans
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Dallas
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Houston
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Utah
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Denver
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Golden State
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Sacramento
|2
|5
|.286
|4
___
Wednesday's Games
Washington 121, Philadelphia 111
Atlanta 112, New York 99
Miami 110, Sacramento 107
Toronto 143, San Antonio 100
Cleveland 114, Boston 113, OT
Chicago 106, Charlotte 88
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
Dallas 103, Utah 100
Memphis 111, Portland 106
L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117, OT
Thursday's Games
Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
