EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
New York31.750
Philadelphia22.5001
Toronto23.400
Brooklyn23.400
Boston23.400

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Charlotte41.800
Miami31.750½
Washington31.750½
Atlanta31.750½
Orlando14.2003

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago401.000
Milwaukee32.600
Cleveland32.600
Indiana14.200
Detroit03.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas21.667
Memphis22.500½
Houston13.250
San Antonio13.250
New Orleans14.2002

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah301.000
Minnesota31.750½
Denver22.500
Portland22.500
Oklahoma City14.2003

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State401.000
Sacramento22.5002
L.A. Lakers23.400
Phoenix13.2503
L.A. Clippers13.2503

___

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 120, Orlando 111

Miami 106, Brooklyn 93

Toronto 118, Indiana 100

Atlanta 102, New Orleans 99

Washington 116, Boston 107

Minnesota 113, Milwaukee 108

Oklahoma City 123, L.A. Lakers 115

Sacramento 110, Phoenix 107

Portland 116, Memphis 96

Cleveland 92, L.A. Clippers 79

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

