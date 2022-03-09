EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Boston
|39
|27
|.591
|2
|Toronto
|34
|30
|.531
|6
|Brooklyn
|33
|33
|.500
|8
|New York
|27
|38
|.415
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Charlotte
|32
|34
|.485
|12
|Atlanta
|31
|33
|.484
|12
|Washington
|29
|34
|.460
|13½
|Orlando
|16
|50
|.242
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Chicago
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|2½
|Indiana
|22
|45
|.328
|19½
|Detroit
|18
|47
|.277
|22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Dallas
|40
|25
|.615
|4
|New Orleans
|27
|38
|.415
|17
|San Antonio
|25
|40
|.385
|19
|Houston
|16
|49
|.246
|28
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Denver
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|Minnesota
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|Portland
|25
|39
|.391
|15
|Oklahoma City
|20
|45
|.308
|20½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|52
|13
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|44
|22
|.667
|8½
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|33
|.507
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|36
|.438
|23½
|Sacramento
|24
|43
|.358
|29
___
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121
Cleveland 127, Indiana 124
Phoenix 102, Orlando 99
Memphis 132, New Orleans 111
Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115
Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 97
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit,6 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans,7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver,9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 7p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Chicago, 7p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.
