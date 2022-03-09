EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4024.625
Boston3927.5912
Toronto3430.5316
Brooklyn3333.5008
New York2738.41513½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4422.667
Charlotte3234.48512
Atlanta3133.48412
Washington2934.46013½
Orlando1650.24228

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4125.621
Chicago3926.600
Cleveland3827.585
Indiana2245.32819½
Detroit1847.27722½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4522.672
Dallas4025.6154
New Orleans2738.41517
San Antonio2540.38519
Houston1649.24628

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4024.625
Denver3926.600
Minnesota3729.5614
Portland2539.39115
Oklahoma City2045.30820½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix5213.800
Golden State4422.667
L.A. Clippers3433.50719
L.A. Lakers2836.43823½
Sacramento2443.35829

___

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121

Cleveland 127, Indiana 124

Phoenix 102, Orlando 99

Memphis 132, New Orleans 111

Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115

Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 97

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit,6 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans,7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver,9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 7p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 7p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.

