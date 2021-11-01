EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Boston
|2
|5
|.286
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Orlando
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Indiana
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Detroit
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Houston
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|New Orleans
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Denver
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Portland
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Sacramento
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
Sunday's Games
Dallas 105, Sacramento 99
Charlotte 125, Portland 113
Utah 107, Milwaukee 95
Brooklyn 117, Detroit 91
L.A. Lakers 95, Houston 85
Monday's Games
Indiana 131, San Antonio 118
Philadelphia 113, Portland 103
Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110
Toronto 113, New York 104
Atlanta 118, Washington 111
Chicago 128, Boston 114
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
