EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
New York52.714
Philadelphia52.714
Toronto53.625½
Brooklyn43.5711
Boston25.2863

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami51.833
Washington52.714½
Charlotte53.6251
Atlanta43.571
Orlando16.143

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago61.857
Cleveland44.500
Milwaukee34.4293
Indiana26.250
Detroit15.167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas42.667
Memphis33.5001
San Antonio25.286
Houston15.1673
New Orleans16.143

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah51.833
Denver42.6671
Minnesota32.600
Portland34.429
Oklahoma City15.1674

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State51.833
L.A. Lakers43.571
Sacramento33.5002
Phoenix23.400
L.A. Clippers14.200

___

Sunday's Games

Dallas 105, Sacramento 99

Charlotte 125, Portland 113

Utah 107, Milwaukee 95

Brooklyn 117, Detroit 91

L.A. Lakers 95, Houston 85

Monday's Games

Indiana 131, San Antonio 118

Philadelphia 113, Portland 103

Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110

Toronto 113, New York 104

Atlanta 118, Washington 111

Chicago 128, Boston 114

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video