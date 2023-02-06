EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|Philadelphia
|34
|18
|.654
|2½
|Brooklyn
|32
|20
|.615
|4½
|New York
|29
|26
|.527
|9
|Toronto
|25
|30
|.455
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Atlanta
|27
|27
|.500
|2
|Washington
|24
|28
|.462
|4
|Orlando
|22
|32
|.407
|7
|Charlotte
|15
|40
|.273
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|Cleveland
|33
|22
|.600
|4
|Chicago
|25
|27
|.481
|10½
|Indiana
|25
|30
|.455
|12
|Detroit
|14
|40
|.259
|22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Dallas
|28
|26
|.519
|4½
|New Orleans
|28
|27
|.509
|5
|San Antonio
|14
|39
|.264
|18
|Houston
|13
|40
|.245
|19
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Minnesota
|29
|27
|.518
|9
|Utah
|27
|27
|.500
|10
|Portland
|26
|27
|.491
|10½
|Oklahoma City
|25
|27
|.481
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|26
|.536
|1
|Phoenix
|29
|26
|.527
|1½
|Golden State
|27
|26
|.509
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|29
|.463
|5
___
Sunday's Games
Orlando 119, Charlotte 113
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103
Toronto 106, Memphis 103
New York 108, Philadelphia 97
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
Monday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.