EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3716.698
Philadelphia3418.654
Brooklyn3220.615
New York2926.5279
Toronto2530.45513

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2925.537
Atlanta2727.5002
Washington2428.4624
Orlando2232.4077
Charlotte1540.27314½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3617.679
Cleveland3322.6004
Chicago2527.48110½
Indiana2530.45512
Detroit1440.25922½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3221.604
Dallas2826.519
New Orleans2827.5095
San Antonio1439.26418
Houston1340.24519

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3717.685
Minnesota2927.5189
Utah2727.50010
Portland2627.49110½
Oklahoma City2527.48111

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2923.558
L.A. Clippers3026.5361
Phoenix2926.527
Golden State2726.509
L.A. Lakers2529.4635

Sunday's Games

Orlando 119, Charlotte 113

Cleveland 122, Indiana 103

Toronto 106, Memphis 103

New York 108, Philadelphia 97

New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104

Minnesota 128, Denver 98

Monday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

