EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3523.603
Boston3426.5672
Toronto3225.561
Brooklyn3128.525
New York2534.42410½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3821.644
Atlanta2830.483
Charlotte2931.483
Washington2731.46610½
Orlando1347.21725½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3821.644
Cleveland3523.603
Milwaukee3624.600
Indiana2040.33318½
Detroit1345.22424½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4119.683
Dallas3524.593
San Antonio2336.39017½
New Orleans2336.39017½
Houston1543.25925

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3622.621
Denver3325.5693
Minnesota3128.525
Portland2534.42411½
Oklahoma City1840.31018

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4810.828
Golden State4217.712
L.A. Clippers3031.49219½
L.A. Lakers2731.46621
Sacramento2238.36727

___

Sunday's Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

