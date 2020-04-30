EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|53
|12
|.815
|—
|x-Toronto
|46
|18
|.719
|6½
|x-Boston
|43
|21
|.672
|9½
|Miami
|41
|24
|.631
|12
|Indiana
|39
|26
|.600
|14
|Philadelphia
|39
|26
|.600
|14
|Brooklyn
|30
|34
|.469
|22½
|Orlando
|30
|35
|.462
|23
|Washington
|24
|40
|.375
|28½
|Charlotte
|23
|42
|.354
|30
|Chicago
|22
|43
|.338
|31
|New York
|21
|45
|.318
|32½
|Detroit
|20
|46
|.303
|33½
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|34
|Cleveland
|19
|46
|.292
|34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-L.A. Lakers
|49
|14
|.778
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|44
|20
|.688
|5½
|Denver
|43
|22
|.662
|7
|Utah
|41
|23
|.641
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|40
|24
|.625
|9½
|Houston
|40
|24
|.625
|9½
|Dallas
|40
|27
|.597
|11
|Memphis
|32
|33
|.492
|18
|Portland
|29
|37
|.439
|21½
|New Orleans
|28
|36
|.438
|21½
|Sacramento
|28
|36
|.438
|21½
|San Antonio
|27
|36
|.429
|22
|Phoenix
|26
|39
|.400
|24
|Minnesota
|19
|45
|.297
|30½
|Golden State
|15
|50
|.231
|35
x-clinched playoff spot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.