EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|5
|.808
|—
|Brooklyn
|14
|12
|.538
|7
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|Philadelphia
|12
|12
|.500
|8
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Miami
|12
|14
|.462
|1½
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|2
|Charlotte
|7
|18
|.280
|6
|Orlando
|6
|20
|.231
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|Indiana
|13
|12
|.520
|5½
|Chicago
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Detroit
|7
|20
|.259
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Dallas
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|San Antonio
|7
|18
|.280
|9½
|Houston
|7
|18
|.280
|9½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Utah
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Portland
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Minnesota
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|14
|.440
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Sacramento
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Golden State
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
___
Thursday's Games
Miami 115, L.A. Clippers 110
San Antonio 118, Houston 109
Denver 121, Portland 120
Friday's Games
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Miami, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
