EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston215.808
Brooklyn1412.5387
Toronto1312.520
Philadelphia1212.5008
New York1213.480

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1312.520
Miami1214.462
Washington1114.4402
Charlotte718.2806
Orlando620.231

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee186.750
Cleveland169.640
Indiana1312.520
Chicago1014.4178
Detroit720.25912½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans168.667
Memphis169.640½
Dallas1311.5423
San Antonio718.280
Houston718.280

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1510.600
Utah1512.5561
Portland1312.5202
Minnesota1212.500
Oklahoma City1114.4404

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix169.640
Sacramento1310.5652
L.A. Clippers1413.5193
Golden State1313.500
L.A. Lakers1014.417

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 115, L.A. Clippers 110

San Antonio 118, Houston 109

Denver 121, Portland 120

Friday's Games

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Miami, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

