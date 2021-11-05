EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia72.778
Toronto63.6671
Brooklyn53.625
New York53.625
Boston45.4443

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami62.750
Washington53.6251
Charlotte54.556
Atlanta45.444
Orlando27.222

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago62.750
Cleveland54.556
Milwaukee44.5002
Indiana36.333
Detroit17.1255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas53.625
Memphis53.625
San Antonio26.2503
Houston17.1254
New Orleans18.111

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah71.875
Denver44.5003
Minnesota34.429
Portland35.3754
Oklahoma City26.2505

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State61.857
Phoenix43.5712
L.A. Lakers54.5562
Sacramento44.500
L.A. Clippers34.4293

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 109, Detroit 98

Utah 116, Atlanta 98

Boston 95, Miami 78

Phoenix 123, Houston 111

Oklahoma City 107, L.A. Lakers 104

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Denver, 4 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 5p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers,89 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Philadelphia,6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Denve9 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

