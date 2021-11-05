EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Toronto
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Brooklyn
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Boston
|4
|5
|.444
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Charlotte
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Orlando
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|1
|7
|.125
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Houston
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|New Orleans
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Denver
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Portland
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Oklahoma City
|2
|6
|.250
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Sacramento
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|4
|.429
|3
___
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 109, Detroit 98
Utah 116, Atlanta 98
Boston 95, Miami 78
Phoenix 123, Houston 111
Oklahoma City 107, L.A. Lakers 104
Friday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 6p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Denver, 4 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 5p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers,89 p.m.
Monday's Games
New York at Philadelphia,6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Denve9 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
