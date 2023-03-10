EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4621.687
Philadelphia4322.6622
New York3929.574
Brooklyn3729.561
Toronto3235.47814

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3532.522
Atlanta3333.500
Washington3135.470
Orlando2740.4038
Charlotte2246.32413½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4818.727
Cleveland4226.6187
Chicago3036.45518
Indiana3037.44818½
Detroit1552.22433½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3926.600
Dallas3433.5076
New Orleans3234.485
San Antonio1649.24623
Houston1551.22724½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4620.697
Minnesota3433.50712½
Utah3235.47814½
Oklahoma City3135.47015
Portland3135.47015

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3926.600
Phoenix3729.561
L.A. Clippers3533.515
Golden State3433.5076
L.A. Lakers3234.485

___

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 113, Detroit 103

Utah 131, Orlando 124

Indiana 134, Houston 125, OT

Memphis 131, Golden State 110

Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 113

Sacramento 122, New York 117

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video