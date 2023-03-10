EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|46
|21
|.687
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|22
|.662
|2
|New York
|39
|29
|.574
|7½
|Brooklyn
|37
|29
|.561
|8½
|Toronto
|32
|35
|.478
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|35
|32
|.522
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|33
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|31
|35
|.470
|3½
|Orlando
|27
|40
|.403
|8
|Charlotte
|22
|46
|.324
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|18
|.727
|—
|Cleveland
|42
|26
|.618
|7
|Chicago
|30
|36
|.455
|18
|Indiana
|30
|37
|.448
|18½
|Detroit
|15
|52
|.224
|33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Dallas
|34
|33
|.507
|6
|New Orleans
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
|San Antonio
|16
|49
|.246
|23
|Houston
|15
|51
|.227
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|46
|20
|.697
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|33
|.507
|12½
|Utah
|32
|35
|.478
|14½
|Oklahoma City
|31
|35
|.470
|15
|Portland
|31
|35
|.470
|15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Phoenix
|37
|29
|.561
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|35
|33
|.515
|5½
|Golden State
|34
|33
|.507
|6
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
___
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 113, Detroit 103
Utah 131, Orlando 124
Indiana 134, Houston 125, OT
Memphis 131, Golden State 110
Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 113
Sacramento 122, New York 117
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New York at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.