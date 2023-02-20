All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4217.712
Philadelphia3819.6673
Brooklyn3424.586
New York3327.550
Toronto2831.47514

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3227.542
Atlanta2930.4923
Washington2830.483
Orlando2435.4078
Charlotte1743.28315½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4117.707
Cleveland3823.623
Chicago2633.44115½
Indiana2634.43316
Detroit1544.25426½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3522.614
Dallas3129.517
New Orleans3029.5086
San Antonio1445.23722
Houston1345.22422½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4118.695
Minnesota3130.50811
Oklahoma City2829.49112
Portland2830.48312½
Utah2931.48312½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3225.561
L.A. Clippers3328.5411
Phoenix3228.533
Golden State2929.500
L.A. Lakers2732.4586

___

Sunday's Games

2023 All-Star Game

Team 184, Team 175

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

