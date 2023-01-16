All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3212.727
Brooklyn2715.6434
Philadelphia2716.628
New York2519.5687
Toronto1924.44212½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2420.545
Atlanta2122.488
Washington1825.419
Orlando1628.3648
Charlotte1133.25013

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2716.628
Cleveland2717.614½
Indiana2321.523
Chicago2024.455
Detroit1235.25517

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2913.690
New Orleans2617.605
Dallas2421.533
San Antonio1331.29517
Houston1033.23319½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3013.698
Minnesota2222.500
Portland2122.4889
Utah2224.478
Oklahoma City2123.477

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2418.571
L.A. Clippers2322.511
Golden State2122.488
Phoenix2123.4774
L.A. Lakers1924.442

___

Sunday's Games

New York 117, Detroit 104

L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100

Chicago 132, Golden State 118

Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102

Sacramento 132, San Antonio 119

Denver 119, Orlando 116

Portland 140, Dallas 123

Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112

Monday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

