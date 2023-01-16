All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|32
|12
|.727
|—
|Brooklyn
|27
|15
|.643
|4
|Philadelphia
|27
|16
|.628
|4½
|New York
|25
|19
|.568
|7
|Toronto
|19
|24
|.442
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|Atlanta
|21
|22
|.488
|2½
|Washington
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Orlando
|16
|28
|.364
|8
|Charlotte
|11
|33
|.250
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Cleveland
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Indiana
|23
|21
|.523
|4½
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|7½
|Detroit
|12
|35
|.255
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|17
|.605
|3½
|Dallas
|24
|21
|.533
|6½
|San Antonio
|13
|31
|.295
|17
|Houston
|10
|33
|.233
|19½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Minnesota
|22
|22
|.500
|8½
|Portland
|21
|22
|.488
|9
|Utah
|22
|24
|.478
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|21
|23
|.477
|9½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|22
|.511
|2½
|Golden State
|21
|22
|.488
|3½
|Phoenix
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|24
|.442
|5½
___
Sunday's Games
New York 117, Detroit 104
L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100
Chicago 132, Golden State 118
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102
Sacramento 132, San Antonio 119
Denver 119, Orlando 116
Portland 140, Dallas 123
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
Monday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
