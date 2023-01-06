All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Brooklyn
|25
|13
|.658
|1½
|Philadelphia
|23
|14
|.622
|3
|New York
|21
|18
|.538
|6
|Toronto
|16
|22
|.421
|10½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|20
|19
|.513
|—
|Atlanta
|18
|20
|.474
|1½
|Washington
|17
|22
|.436
|3
|Orlando
|14
|25
|.359
|6
|Charlotte
|10
|29
|.256
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|14
|.641
|½
|Indiana
|21
|18
|.538
|4½
|Chicago
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Detroit
|11
|30
|.268
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|New Orleans
|24
|14
|.632
|1
|Dallas
|22
|17
|.564
|3½
|San Antonio
|12
|26
|.316
|13
|Houston
|10
|29
|.256
|15½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Portland
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Utah
|20
|21
|.488
|6½
|Minnesota
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|16
|22
|.421
|9
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|19
|.525
|½
|Phoenix
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Golden State
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|17
|21
|.447
|3½
___
Thursday's Games
Memphis 123, Orlando 115
Boston 124, Dallas 95
Utah 131, Houston 114
Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91
Friday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
