All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston2712.692
Brooklyn2513.658
Philadelphia2314.6223
New York2118.5386
Toronto1622.42110½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2019.513
Atlanta1820.474
Washington1722.4363
Orlando1425.3596
Charlotte1029.25610

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2513.658
Cleveland2514.641½
Indiana2118.538
Chicago1721.4478
Detroit1130.26815½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2513.658
New Orleans2414.6321
Dallas2217.564
San Antonio1226.31613
Houston1029.25615½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver2513.658
Portland1918.514
Utah2021.488
Minnesota1821.462
Oklahoma City1622.4219

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2017.541
L.A. Clippers2119.525½
Phoenix2019.5131
Golden State2019.5131
L.A. Lakers1721.447

Thursday's Games

Memphis 123, Orlando 115

Boston 124, Dallas 95

Utah 131, Houston 114

Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91

Friday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

