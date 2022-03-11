EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4025.615
Boston4027.5971
Toronto3530.5385
Brooklyn3433.5077
New York2838.42412½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4423.657
Charlotte3235.47812
Atlanta3134.47712
Washington2935.45313½
Orlando1750.25427

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4225.627
Chicago4026.606
Cleveland3827.5853
Indiana2245.32820
Detroit1848.27323½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4522.672
Dallas4026.606
New Orleans2739.40917½
San Antonio2541.37919½
Houston1749.25827½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4124.631
Denver4027.5972
Minnesota3829.5674
Portland2540.38516
Oklahoma City2046.30321½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5313.803
Golden State4522.672
L.A. Clippers3533.51519
L.A. Lakers2837.43124½
Sacramento2444.35330

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston 115, Charlotte 101

Chicago 114, Detroit 108

Phoenix 111, Miami 90

Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115

Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102

Orlando 108, New Orleans 102

Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT

Toronto 119, San Antonio 104

New York 107, Dallas 77

Utah 123, Portland 85

Denver 106, Sacramento 100

L.A. Clippers 115, Washington 109

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100

Golden State 113, Denver 102

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami,7p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando,5 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City,6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

