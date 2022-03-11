EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Boston
|40
|27
|.597
|1
|Toronto
|35
|30
|.538
|5
|Brooklyn
|34
|33
|.507
|7
|New York
|28
|38
|.424
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|44
|23
|.657
|—
|Charlotte
|32
|35
|.478
|12
|Atlanta
|31
|34
|.477
|12
|Washington
|29
|35
|.453
|13½
|Orlando
|17
|50
|.254
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|40
|26
|.606
|1½
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|3
|Indiana
|22
|45
|.328
|20
|Detroit
|18
|48
|.273
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Dallas
|40
|26
|.606
|4½
|New Orleans
|27
|39
|.409
|17½
|San Antonio
|25
|41
|.379
|19½
|Houston
|17
|49
|.258
|27½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Denver
|40
|27
|.597
|2
|Minnesota
|38
|29
|.567
|4
|Portland
|25
|40
|.385
|16
|Oklahoma City
|20
|46
|.303
|21½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|53
|13
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|45
|22
|.672
|8½
|L.A. Clippers
|35
|33
|.515
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|37
|.431
|24½
|Sacramento
|24
|44
|.353
|30
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday's Games
Boston 115, Charlotte 101
Chicago 114, Detroit 108
Phoenix 111, Miami 90
Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115
Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102
Orlando 108, New Orleans 102
Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT
Toronto 119, San Antonio 104
New York 107, Dallas 77
Utah 123, Portland 85
Denver 106, Sacramento 100
L.A. Clippers 115, Washington 109
Thursday's Games
Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100
Golden State 113, Denver 102
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami,7p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando,5 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City,6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
