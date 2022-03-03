EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3823.623
Boston3727.578
Toronto3427.5574
Brooklyn3231.5087
New York2537.40313½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4122.651
Atlanta3032.48410½
Charlotte3133.48410½
Washington2833.45912
Orlando1548.23826

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3924.619
Milwaukee3825.6031
Cleveland3626.581
Indiana2242.34417½
Detroit1547.24223½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4320.683
Dallas3725.597
New Orleans2636.41916½
San Antonio2438.38718½
Houston1547.24227½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3922.639
Denver3626.581
Minnesota3429.5406
Portland2537.40314½
Oklahoma City2042.32319½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix5012.806
Golden State4319.6947
L.A. Clippers3331.51618
L.A. Lakers2734.44322½
Sacramento2341.35928

___

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 119, Cleveland 98

Indiana 122, Orlando 114, OT

Philadelphia 123, New York 108

New Orleans 125, Sacramento 95

Milwaukee 120, Miami 119

Utah 132, Houston 127, OT

Oklahoma City 119, Denver 107

Phoenix 120, Portland 90

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 130, Chicago 124

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento at Dallas, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 12 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 7 p.m.

New York at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video