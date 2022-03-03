EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Boston
|37
|27
|.578
|2½
|Toronto
|34
|27
|.557
|4
|Brooklyn
|32
|31
|.508
|7
|New York
|25
|37
|.403
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|41
|22
|.651
|—
|Atlanta
|30
|32
|.484
|10½
|Charlotte
|31
|33
|.484
|10½
|Washington
|28
|33
|.459
|12
|Orlando
|15
|48
|.238
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Milwaukee
|38
|25
|.603
|1
|Cleveland
|36
|26
|.581
|2½
|Indiana
|22
|42
|.344
|17½
|Detroit
|15
|47
|.242
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|43
|20
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|37
|25
|.597
|5½
|New Orleans
|26
|36
|.419
|16½
|San Antonio
|24
|38
|.387
|18½
|Houston
|15
|47
|.242
|27½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Denver
|36
|26
|.581
|3½
|Minnesota
|34
|29
|.540
|6
|Portland
|25
|37
|.403
|14½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|42
|.323
|19½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|50
|12
|.806
|—
|Golden State
|43
|19
|.694
|7
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|31
|.516
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|34
|.443
|22½
|Sacramento
|23
|41
|.359
|28
___
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 119, Cleveland 98
Indiana 122, Orlando 114, OT
Philadelphia 123, New York 108
New Orleans 125, Sacramento 95
Milwaukee 120, Miami 119
Utah 132, Houston 127, OT
Oklahoma City 119, Denver 107
Phoenix 120, Portland 90
Thursday's Games
Atlanta 130, Chicago 124
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Dallas, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Boston, 12 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 7 p.m.
New York at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
