EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn145.737
New York109.5264
Boston109.5264
Philadelphia109.5264
Toronto910.4745

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami127.632
Charlotte138.619
Washington117.611½
Atlanta109.5262
Orlando416.200

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago137.650
Milwaukee118.579
Cleveland910.474
Indiana812.4005
Detroit415.211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas107.588
Memphis99.500
San Antonio413.2356
New Orleans416.200
Houston216.111

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah126.667
Portland109.526
Denver99.5003
Minnesota910.474
Oklahoma City612.3336

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State162.889
Phoenix163.842½
L.A. Clippers118.579
L.A. Lakers1010.5007
Sacramento712.368

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers 107, Detroit 96

Charlotte 133, Minnesota 115

Chicago 123, Orlando 88

Phoenix 118, New York 97

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

