EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Boston
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Philadelphia
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Toronto
|9
|10
|.474
|5
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Charlotte
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Washington
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Atlanta
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Orlando
|4
|16
|.200
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Milwaukee
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Cleveland
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Indiana
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Detroit
|4
|15
|.211
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Memphis
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|4
|13
|.235
|6
|New Orleans
|4
|16
|.200
|7½
|Houston
|2
|16
|.111
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Portland
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Denver
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|12
|.333
|6
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|16
|2
|.889
|—
|Phoenix
|16
|3
|.842
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|8
|.579
|5½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|10
|.500
|7
|Sacramento
|7
|12
|.368
|9½
___
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers 107, Detroit 96
Charlotte 133, Minnesota 115
Chicago 123, Orlando 88
Phoenix 118, New York 97
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
