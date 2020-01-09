EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Toronto
|25
|13
|.658
|1
|Philadelphia
|25
|14
|.641
|1½
|Brooklyn
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|New York
|10
|28
|.263
|16
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Orlando
|18
|20
|.474
|9½
|Charlotte
|15
|25
|.375
|13½
|Washington
|12
|25
|.324
|15
|Atlanta
|8
|30
|.211
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|6
|.846
|—
|Indiana
|23
|15
|.605
|9½
|Detroit
|14
|25
|.359
|19
|Chicago
|13
|25
|.342
|19½
|Cleveland
|11
|27
|.289
|21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Dallas
|23
|14
|.622
|2½
|San Antonio
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Memphis
|16
|22
|.421
|10
|New Orleans
|13
|25
|.342
|13
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Utah
|25
|12
|.676
|1
|Oklahoma City
|21
|16
|.568
|5
|Portland
|16
|22
|.421
|10½
|Minnesota
|14
|22
|.389
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|7
|.811
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|12
|.684
|4½
|Sacramento
|15
|23
|.395
|15½
|Phoenix
|14
|23
|.378
|16
|Golden State
|9
|30
|.231
|22
___
Wednesday's Games
Miami 122, Indiana 108
San Antonio 129, Boston 114
Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT
Orlando 123, Washington 89
Denver 107, Dallas 106
Houston 122, Atlanta 115
New Orleans 123, Chicago 108
Utah 128, New York 104
Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 109, Boston 98
Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT
Portland at Minnesota, late
Houston at Oklahoma City, late
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 6:15 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers,9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Houston, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas,7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.
