EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 WLPctGB
Boston2511.694
Toronto2513.6581
Philadelphia2514.641
Brooklyn1620.4449
New York1028.26316

Southeast Division 

 WLPctGB
Miami2710.730
Orlando1820.474
Charlotte1525.37513½
Washington1225.32415
Atlanta830.21119½

Central Division 

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee336.846
Indiana2315.605
Detroit1425.35919
Chicago1325.34219½
Cleveland1127.28921½

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Southwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Houston2511.694
Dallas2314.622
San Antonio1620.4449
Memphis1622.42110
New Orleans1325.34213

Northwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Denver2611.703
Utah2512.6761
Oklahoma City2116.5685
Portland1622.42110½
Minnesota1422.38911½

Pacific Division 

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers307.811
L.A. Clippers2612.684
Sacramento1523.39515½
Phoenix1423.37816
Golden State930.23122

___

Wednesday's Games 

Miami 122, Indiana 108

San Antonio 129, Boston 114

Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT

Orlando 123, Washington 89

Denver 107, Dallas 106

Houston 122, Atlanta 115

New Orleans 123, Chicago 108

Utah 128, New York 104

Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98

Thursday's Games 

Philadelphia 109, Boston 98

Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT

Portland at Minnesota, late

Houston at Oklahoma City, late

Friday's Games 

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 6:15 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers,9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Minnesota at Houston, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas,7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.

