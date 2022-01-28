EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Philadelphia
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Boston
|25
|24
|.510
|4½
|Toronto
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|New York
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Charlotte
|27
|22
|.551
|4½
|Washington
|23
|25
|.479
|8
|Atlanta
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|Orlando
|9
|40
|.184
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|Milwaukee
|30
|20
|.600
|1½
|Indiana
|17
|32
|.347
|14
|Detroit
|11
|36
|.234
|19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Dallas
|28
|21
|.571
|4½
|New Orleans
|18
|29
|.383
|13½
|San Antonio
|18
|31
|.367
|14½
|Houston
|14
|34
|.292
|18
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Denver
|26
|21
|.553
|3
|Minnesota
|24
|24
|.500
|5½
|Portland
|20
|28
|.417
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|33
|.298
|15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|38
|9
|.809
|—
|Golden State
|36
|13
|.735
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|25
|.500
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|25
|.490
|15
|Sacramento
|18
|32
|.360
|21½
___
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 105, L.A. Lakers 87
Golden State 124, Minnesota 115
Friday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 12 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
