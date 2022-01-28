EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn2919.604
Philadelphia2919.604
Boston2524.510
Toronto2323.5005
New York2326.469

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3117.646
Charlotte2722.551
Washington2325.4798
Atlanta2225.468
Orlando940.18422½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3017.638
Cleveland3019.6121
Milwaukee3020.600
Indiana1732.34714
Detroit1136.23419

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3317.660
Dallas2821.571
New Orleans1829.38313½
San Antonio1831.36714½
Houston1434.29218

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3019.612
Denver2621.5533
Minnesota2424.500
Portland2028.417
Oklahoma City1433.29815

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix389.809
Golden State3613.7353
L.A. Clippers2525.50014½
L.A. Lakers2425.49015
Sacramento1832.36021½

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 105, L.A. Lakers 87

Golden State 124, Minnesota 115

Friday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

