EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn2514.641
Philadelphia2316.5902
Toronto2017.5414
Boston2021.4886
New York2021.4886

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2515.625
Charlotte2219.537
Washington2020.5005
Atlanta1722.436
Orlando734.17118½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2611.703
Milwaukee2617.6053
Cleveland2318.5615
Indiana1526.36613
Detroit930.23118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2814.667
Dallas2218.5505
San Antonio1525.37512
New Orleans1426.35013
Houston1131.26217

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah2813.683
Denver2018.526
Minnesota2020.500
Portland1624.40011½
Oklahoma City1326.33314

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State309.769
Phoenix309.769
L.A. Lakers2120.51210
L.A. Clippers2021.48811
Sacramento1627.37216

Monday's Games

Detroit 126, Utah 116

Charlotte 103, Milwaukee 99

New York 111, San Antonio 96

Philadelphia 111, Houston 91

Boston 101, Indiana 98, OT

Cleveland 109, Sacramento 108

Portland 114, Brooklyn 108

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Washington, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

