EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Philadelphia
|23
|16
|.590
|2
|Toronto
|20
|17
|.541
|4
|Boston
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|New York
|20
|21
|.488
|6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Charlotte
|22
|19
|.537
|3½
|Washington
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|Atlanta
|17
|22
|.436
|7½
|Orlando
|7
|34
|.171
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Milwaukee
|26
|17
|.605
|3
|Cleveland
|23
|18
|.561
|5
|Indiana
|15
|26
|.366
|13
|Detroit
|9
|30
|.231
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|San Antonio
|15
|25
|.375
|12
|New Orleans
|14
|26
|.350
|13
|Houston
|11
|31
|.262
|17
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Denver
|20
|18
|.526
|6½
|Minnesota
|20
|20
|.500
|7½
|Portland
|16
|24
|.400
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|26
|.333
|14
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|30
|9
|.769
|—
|Phoenix
|30
|9
|.769
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|20
|.512
|10
|L.A. Clippers
|20
|21
|.488
|11
|Sacramento
|16
|27
|.372
|16
___
Monday's Games
Detroit 126, Utah 116
Charlotte 103, Milwaukee 99
New York 111, San Antonio 96
Philadelphia 111, Houston 91
Boston 101, Indiana 98, OT
Cleveland 109, Sacramento 108
Portland 114, Brooklyn 108
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Washington, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
