EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Philadelphia
|18
|16
|.529
|6
|Boston
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|New York
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|Toronto
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Charlotte
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Washington
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Atlanta
|15
|18
|.455
|6
|Orlando
|7
|28
|.200
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Milwaukee
|23
|13
|.639
|½
|Cleveland
|20
|14
|.588
|2½
|Indiana
|14
|20
|.412
|8½
|Detroit
|5
|27
|.156
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Dallas
|16
|17
|.485
|4
|San Antonio
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|New Orleans
|13
|22
|.371
|8
|Houston
|10
|25
|.286
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Denver
|17
|16
|.515
|7
|Minnesota
|16
|18
|.471
|8½
|Portland
|13
|20
|.394
|11
|Oklahoma City
|12
|21
|.364
|12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|27
|7
|.794
|—
|Phoenix
|26
|7
|.788
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|17
|.500
|10
|L.A. Lakers
|17
|18
|.486
|10½
|Sacramento
|14
|21
|.400
|13½
___
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 127, Orlando 110
Miami 119, Washington 112
Philadelphia 114, Toronto 109
New Orleans 108, Cleveland 104
New York 96, Minnesota 88
L.A. Lakers 132, Houston 123
Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 111
Denver 89, Golden State 86
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago,7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Phoenix at Boston, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
