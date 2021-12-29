EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn239.719
Philadelphia1816.5296
Boston1618.4718
New York1618.4718
Toronto1417.452

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2213.629
Charlotte1817.5144
Washington1717.500
Atlanta1518.4556
Orlando728.20015

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2110.677
Milwaukee2313.639½
Cleveland2014.588
Indiana1420.412
Detroit527.15616½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2114.600
Dallas1617.4854
San Antonio1419.4246
New Orleans1322.3718
Houston1025.28611

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah249.727
Denver1716.5157
Minnesota1618.471
Portland1320.39411
Oklahoma City1221.36412

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State277.794
Phoenix267.788½
L.A. Clippers1717.50010
L.A. Lakers1718.48610½
Sacramento1421.40013½

___

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 127, Orlando 110

Miami 119, Washington 112

Philadelphia 114, Toronto 109

New Orleans 108, Cleveland 104

New York 96, Minnesota 88

L.A. Lakers 132, Houston 123

Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 111

Denver 89, Golden State 86

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago,7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Boston, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video