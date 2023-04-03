EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|54
|24
|.692
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|27
|.654
|3
|x-New York
|46
|33
|.582
|8½
|Brooklyn
|43
|35
|.551
|11
|Toronto
|39
|39
|.500
|15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Atlanta
|39
|39
|.500
|2
|Washington
|34
|44
|.436
|7
|Orlando
|34
|44
|.436
|7
|Charlotte
|26
|53
|.329
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|56
|22
|.718
|—
|x-Cleveland
|49
|30
|.620
|7½
|Chicago
|38
|40
|.487
|18
|Indiana
|34
|45
|.430
|22½
|Detroit
|16
|62
|.205
|40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|49
|29
|.628
|—
|New Orleans
|40
|38
|.513
|9
|Dallas
|37
|42
|.468
|12½
|San Antonio
|20
|58
|.256
|29
|Houston
|19
|60
|.241
|30½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|52
|26
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|39
|40
|.494
|13½
|Oklahoma City
|38
|41
|.481
|14½
|Utah
|36
|42
|.462
|16
|Portland
|33
|45
|.423
|19
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Sacramento
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|Phoenix
|43
|35
|.551
|4
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|38
|.519
|6½
|Golden State
|41
|38
|.519
|6½
|L.A. Lakers
|40
|38
|.513
|7
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Sunday's Games
Toronto 128, Charlotte 108
Chicago 128, Memphis 107
Portland 107, Minnesota 105
Brooklyn 111, Utah 110
New York 118, Washington 109
San Antonio 142, Sacramento 134, OT
Atlanta 132, Dallas 130, OT
Orlando 128, Detroit 102
L.A. Lakers 134, Houston 109
Phoenix 128, Oklahoma City 118
Milwaukee 117, Philadelphia 104
Cleveland 115, Indiana 105
Denver 112, Golden State 110
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
