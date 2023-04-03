EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
x-Boston5424.692
x-Philadelphia5127.6543
x-New York4633.582
Brooklyn4335.55111
Toronto3939.50015

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4137.526
Atlanta3939.5002
Washington3444.4367
Orlando3444.4367
Charlotte2653.32915½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
y-Milwaukee5622.718
x-Cleveland4930.620
Chicago3840.48718
Indiana3445.43022½
Detroit1662.20540

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis4929.628
New Orleans4038.5139
Dallas3742.46812½
San Antonio2058.25629
Houston1960.24130½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Denver5226.667
Minnesota3940.49413½
Oklahoma City3841.48114½
Utah3642.46216
Portland3345.42319

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-Sacramento4731.603
Phoenix4335.5514
L.A. Clippers4138.519
Golden State4138.519
L.A. Lakers4038.5137

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Toronto 128, Charlotte 108

Chicago 128, Memphis 107

Portland 107, Minnesota 105

Brooklyn 111, Utah 110

New York 118, Washington 109

San Antonio 142, Sacramento 134, OT

Atlanta 132, Dallas 130, OT

Orlando 128, Detroit 102

L.A. Lakers 134, Houston 109

Phoenix 128, Oklahoma City 118

Milwaukee 117, Philadelphia 104

Cleveland 115, Indiana 105

Denver 112, Golden State 110

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

