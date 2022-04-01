EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|30
|.610
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|30
|.605
|½
|Toronto
|44
|32
|.579
|2½
|Brooklyn
|40
|37
|.519
|7
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Atlanta
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Charlotte
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Washington
|33
|43
|.434
|15½
|Orlando
|20
|57
|.260
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|3½
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|6½
|Indiana
|25
|52
|.325
|23½
|Detroit
|21
|56
|.273
|27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|54
|23
|.701
|—
|x-Dallas
|48
|29
|.623
|6
|New Orleans
|33
|43
|.434
|20½
|San Antonio
|31
|45
|.408
|22½
|Houston
|20
|57
|.260
|34
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Denver
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|Portland
|27
|49
|.355
|18½
|Oklahoma City
|22
|54
|.289
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|14
|.816
|—
|Golden State
|48
|29
|.623
|14½
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|40
|.481
|25½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|45
|.408
|31
|Sacramento
|28
|49
|.364
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Wednesday's Games
Dallas 120, Cleveland 112
Washington 127, Orlando 110
Denver 125, Indiana 118
Toronto 125, Minnesota 102
Charlotte 125, New York 114
Miami 106, Boston 98
Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118
Sacramento 121, Houston 118
Memphis 112, San Antonio 111
New Orleans 117, Portland 107
Phoenix 107, Golden State 103
Thursday's Games
Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94
Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107
Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119, OT
Chicago 135, L.A. Clippers 130, OT
Utah 122, L.A. Lakers 109
Friday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Cleveland at New York, 12 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 4 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers,8:30 p.m.
