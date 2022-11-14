EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston103.769
Toronto77.500
Philadelphia77.500
New York67.4624
Brooklyn68.429

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta85.615
Washington86.571½
Miami67.4622
Orlando49.3084
Charlotte311.214

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee102.833
Cleveland85.615
Indiana66.5004
Chicago68.4295
Detroit311.2148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis95.643
Dallas75.5831
New Orleans76.538
San Antonio67.462
Houston211.154

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Portland94.692
Denver94.692
Utah105.667
Oklahoma City67.4623
Minnesota68.429

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix84.667
L.A. Clippers76.538
Sacramento66.5002
Golden State58.385
L.A. Lakers310.231

___

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 145, New York 135

Washington 102, Memphis 92

Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

Denver 126, Chicago 103

Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Utah, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New York at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

