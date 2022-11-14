EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Toronto
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|New York
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Brooklyn
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Washington
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Miami
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Orlando
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Charlotte
|3
|11
|.214
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Indiana
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Detroit
|3
|11
|.214
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Dallas
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|New Orleans
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|San Antonio
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Houston
|2
|11
|.154
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Denver
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Sacramento
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Golden State
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
___
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 145, New York 135
Washington 102, Memphis 92
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
Denver 126, Chicago 103
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103
Monday's Games
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Memphis at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Utah, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
New York at Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.