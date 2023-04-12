EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
y-Boston5725.695
x-Philadelphia5428.6593
x-New York4735.57310
x-Brooklyn4537.54912
Toronto4141.50016

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4438.537
x-Atlanta4141.5003
Washington3547.4279
Orlando3448.41510
Charlotte2755.32917

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee5824.707
x-Cleveland5131.6227
Chicago4042.48818
Indiana3547.42723
Detroit1765.20741

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5131.622
New Orleans4240.5129
Dallas3844.46313
Houston2260.26829
San Antonio2260.26829

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
z-Denver5329.646
Minnesota4240.51211
Oklahoma City4042.48813
Utah3745.45116
Portland3349.40220

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
y-Sacramento4834.585
x-Phoenix4537.5493
x-L.A. Clippers4438.5374
x-Golden State4438.5374
x-L.A. Lakers4339.5245

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 116, Miami 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 102, OT (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 12 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Atlanta at Boston, 2:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

New York at Cleveland, 5 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Golden State at Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tags

Trending Video