EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn178.680
Philadelphia1412.538
Boston1313.500
New York1213.4805
Toronto1114.4406

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1511.577
Washington1511.577
Atlanta1312.520
Charlotte1413.519
Orlando521.19210

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago179.654
Milwaukee1610.6151
Cleveland1412.5383
Indiana1116.407
Detroit420.16712

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1411.560
Dallas1212.500
San Antonio815.3485
Houston816.333
New Orleans720.2598

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah187.720
Denver1212.500
Minnesota1114.4407
Portland1115.423
Oklahoma City816.333

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State214.840
Phoenix204.833½
L.A. Clippers1412.538
L.A. Lakers1312.5208
Sacramento1114.44010

___

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 122, New York 102

Cleveland 115, Chicago 92

Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 106

Oklahoma City 110, Toronto 109

Washington 119, Detroit 116, OT

Miami 113, Milwaukee 104

Utah 136, Minnesota 104

Dallas 104, Memphis 96

Houston 114, Brooklyn 104

Denver 120, New Orleans 114, OT

Sacramento 142, Orlando 130

Golden State 104, Portland 94

L.A. Clippers 114, Boston 111

Thursday's Games

Utah 118, Philadelphia 96

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at New York, 11 a.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

