EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Philadelphia
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Boston
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Toronto
|11
|14
|.440
|6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Charlotte
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Orlando
|5
|21
|.192
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Milwaukee
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Cleveland
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Indiana
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|Detroit
|4
|20
|.167
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Dallas
|12
|12
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|8
|15
|.348
|5
|Houston
|8
|16
|.333
|5½
|New Orleans
|7
|20
|.259
|8
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Denver
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Minnesota
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Portland
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|16
|.333
|9½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Phoenix
|20
|4
|.833
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|12
|.538
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|12
|.520
|8
|Sacramento
|11
|14
|.440
|10
___
Wednesday's Games
Indiana 122, New York 102
Cleveland 115, Chicago 92
Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 106
Oklahoma City 110, Toronto 109
Washington 119, Detroit 116, OT
Miami 113, Milwaukee 104
Utah 136, Minnesota 104
Dallas 104, Memphis 96
Houston 114, Brooklyn 104
Denver 120, New Orleans 114, OT
Sacramento 142, Orlando 130
Golden State 104, Portland 94
L.A. Clippers 114, Boston 111
Thursday's Games
Utah 118, Philadelphia 96
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at New York, 11 a.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 8 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
