EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4427.620
Boston4528.616
Toronto4032.556
Brooklyn3834.528
New York3042.41714½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4725.653
Charlotte3735.51410
Atlanta3636.50011
Washington3041.42316½
Orlando2053.27427½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4527.625
Chicago4230.5833
Cleveland4131.5694
Indiana2547.34720
Detroit1953.26426

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4923.681
Dallas4428.6115
New Orleans3042.41719
San Antonio2844.38921
Houston1854.25031

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4527.625
Denver4330.589
Minnesota4231.575
Portland2744.38017½
Oklahoma City2052.27825

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5814.806
Golden State4725.65311
L.A. Clippers3638.48623
L.A. Lakers3141.43127
Sacramento2548.34233½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Orlando 94, Golden State 90

Atlanta 117, New York 111

Milwaukee 126, Chicago 98

Denver 127, L.A. Clippers 115

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston,6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers,9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver,8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit,6 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta,6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto,6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

