EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Boston
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Toronto
|40
|32
|.556
|4½
|Brooklyn
|38
|34
|.528
|6½
|New York
|30
|42
|.417
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|25
|.653
|—
|Charlotte
|37
|35
|.514
|10
|Atlanta
|36
|36
|.500
|11
|Washington
|30
|41
|.423
|16½
|Orlando
|20
|53
|.274
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|42
|30
|.583
|3
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|4
|Indiana
|25
|47
|.347
|20
|Detroit
|19
|53
|.264
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|49
|23
|.681
|—
|Dallas
|44
|28
|.611
|5
|New Orleans
|30
|42
|.417
|19
|San Antonio
|28
|44
|.389
|21
|Houston
|18
|54
|.250
|31
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Denver
|43
|30
|.589
|2½
|Minnesota
|42
|31
|.575
|3½
|Portland
|27
|44
|.380
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|52
|.278
|25
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|Golden State
|47
|25
|.653
|11
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|38
|.486
|23
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|41
|.431
|27
|Sacramento
|25
|48
|.342
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Tuesday's Games
Orlando 94, Golden State 90
Atlanta 117, New York 111
Milwaukee 126, Chicago 98
Denver 127, L.A. Clippers 115
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston,6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers,9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver,8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit,6 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta,6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto,6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
