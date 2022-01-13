EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn2614.650
Philadelphia2317.5753
Toronto2018.5265
Boston2121.5006
New York2121.5006

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2615.634
Charlotte2319.548
Washington2220.524
Atlanta1723.425
Orlando735.16719½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2712.692
Milwaukee2617.6053
Cleveland2418.571
Indiana1527.35713½
Detroit931.22518½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2914.674
Dallas2219.5376
San Antonio1526.36613
New Orleans1526.36613
Houston1231.27917

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah2814.667
Denver2019.513
Minnesota2021.488
Portland1624.40011
Oklahoma City1327.32514

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix319.775
Golden State3010.7501
L.A. Clippers2121.50011
L.A. Lakers2121.50011
Sacramento1727.38616

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 112, Orlando 106

Boston 119, Indiana 100

Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 98

Miami 115, Atlanta 91

New York 108, Dallas 85

Houston 128, San Antonio 124

Cleveland 111, Utah 91

Sacramento 125, L.A. Lakers 116

Brooklyn 138, Chicago 112

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video