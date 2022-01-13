EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Philadelphia
|23
|17
|.575
|3
|Toronto
|20
|18
|.526
|5
|Boston
|21
|21
|.500
|6
|New York
|21
|21
|.500
|6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Charlotte
|23
|19
|.548
|3½
|Washington
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Atlanta
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
|Orlando
|7
|35
|.167
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Milwaukee
|26
|17
|.605
|3
|Cleveland
|24
|18
|.571
|4½
|Indiana
|15
|27
|.357
|13½
|Detroit
|9
|31
|.225
|18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Dallas
|22
|19
|.537
|6
|San Antonio
|15
|26
|.366
|13
|New Orleans
|15
|26
|.366
|13
|Houston
|12
|31
|.279
|17
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Denver
|20
|19
|.513
|6½
|Minnesota
|20
|21
|.488
|7½
|Portland
|16
|24
|.400
|11
|Oklahoma City
|13
|27
|.325
|14
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|31
|9
|.775
|—
|Golden State
|30
|10
|.750
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|21
|.500
|11
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|21
|.500
|11
|Sacramento
|17
|27
|.386
|16
___
Wednesday's Games
Washington 112, Orlando 106
Boston 119, Indiana 100
Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 98
Miami 115, Atlanta 91
New York 108, Dallas 85
Houston 128, San Antonio 124
Cleveland 111, Utah 91
Sacramento 125, L.A. Lakers 116
Brooklyn 138, Chicago 112
Thursday's Games
Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
