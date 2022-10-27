EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston31.750
New York31.750
Toronto32.600½
Brooklyn13.2502
Philadelphia14.200

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta31.750
Washington31.750
Charlotte22.5001
Miami23.400
Orlando05.000

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee301.000
Cleveland31.750½
Chicago32.6001
Indiana14.2003
Detroit14.2003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans31.750
Memphis31.750
San Antonio32.600½
Dallas12.333
Houston14.200

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Portland41.800
Utah41.800
Minnesota32.6001
Denver32.6001
Oklahoma City13.250

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix31.750
Golden State22.5001
L.A. Clippers22.5001
Sacramento03.000
L.A. Lakers04.0003

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

Cleveland 103, Orlando 92

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109

Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99

Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122

New York 134, Charlotte 131, OT

Chicago 124, Indiana 109

Utah 109, Houston 101

Miami 119, Portland 98

Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 2 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit, 5 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

