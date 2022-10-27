EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Brooklyn
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Miami
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Orlando
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|San Antonio
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Dallas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Denver
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Golden State
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Sacramento
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|4
|.000
|3
___
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122
New York 134, Charlotte 131, OT
Chicago 124, Indiana 109
Utah 109, Houston 101
Miami 119, Portland 98
Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 2 p.m.
Golden State at Detroit, 5 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
