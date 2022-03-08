EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Boston
|39
|27
|.591
|2
|Toronto
|34
|30
|.531
|6
|Brooklyn
|33
|33
|.500
|8
|New York
|27
|38
|.415
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Charlotte
|32
|34
|.485
|12
|Atlanta
|31
|33
|.484
|12
|Washington
|29
|34
|.460
|13½
|Orlando
|16
|50
|.242
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|39
|26
|.600
|1
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|2
|Indiana
|22
|45
|.328
|19
|Detroit
|18
|47
|.277
|22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|40
|25
|.615
|3½
|New Orleans
|27
|37
|.422
|16
|San Antonio
|25
|40
|.385
|18½
|Houston
|16
|49
|.246
|27½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Denver
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|Minnesota
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|Portland
|25
|39
|.391
|15
|Oklahoma City
|20
|44
|.313
|20
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|52
|13
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|43
|22
|.662
|9
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|32
|.515
|18½
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|36
|.438
|23½
|Sacramento
|24
|43
|.358
|29
___
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 121, Chicago 106
Detroit 113, Atlanta 110, OT
Miami 123, Houston 106
Minnesota 124, Portland 81
Dallas 111, Utah 103
San Antonio 117, L.A. Lakers 110
Denver 131, Golden State 124
New York 131, Sacramento 115
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121
Cleveland 127, Indiana 124
Phoenix 102, Orlando 99
New Orleans at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Charlotte,6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami,6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio,9:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.