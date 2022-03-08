EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4024.625
Boston3927.5912
Toronto3430.5316
Brooklyn3333.5008
New York2738.41513½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4422.667
Charlotte3234.48512
Atlanta3133.48412
Washington2934.46013½
Orlando1650.24228

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4025.615
Chicago3926.6001
Cleveland3827.5852
Indiana2245.32819
Detroit1847.27722

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4422.667
Dallas4025.615
New Orleans2737.42216
San Antonio2540.38518½
Houston1649.24627½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4024.625
Denver3926.600
Minnesota3729.5614
Portland2539.39115
Oklahoma City2044.31320

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix5213.800
Golden State4322.6629
L.A. Clippers3432.51518½
L.A. Lakers2836.43823½
Sacramento2443.35829

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 121, Chicago 106

Detroit 113, Atlanta 110, OT

Miami 123, Houston 106

Minnesota 124, Portland 81

Dallas 111, Utah 103

San Antonio 117, L.A. Lakers 110

Denver 131, Golden State 124

New York 131, Sacramento 115

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121

Cleveland 127, Indiana 124

Phoenix 102, Orlando 99

New Orleans at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Charlotte,6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami,6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio,9:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

