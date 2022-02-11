EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3222.593
Toronto3123.5741
Boston3125.5542
Brooklyn2926.527
New York2531.4468

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3620.643
Charlotte2828.5008
Atlanta2628.4819
Washington2529.46310
Orlando1343.23223

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3421.618
Cleveland3421.618
Milwaukee3522.614
Indiana1937.33915½
Detroit1243.21822

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3918.684
Dallas3323.589
New Orleans2233.40016
San Antonio2035.36418
Houston1540.27323

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3421.618
Denver3024.556
Minnesota2926.5275
Portland2234.39312½
Oklahoma City1737.31516½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4510.818
Golden State4115.732
L.A. Clippers2730.47419
L.A. Lakers2630.46419½
Sacramento2136.36825

___

Thursday's Games

Memphis 132, Detroit 107

Miami 112, New Orleans 97

Washington 113, Brooklyn 112

Toronto 139, Houston 120

Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 105

Phoenix 131, Milwaukee 107

New York 116, Golden State 114

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at Portland, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 7p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Trending Video