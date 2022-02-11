EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Toronto
|31
|23
|.574
|1
|Boston
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Brooklyn
|29
|26
|.527
|3½
|New York
|25
|31
|.446
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Charlotte
|28
|28
|.500
|8
|Atlanta
|26
|28
|.481
|9
|Washington
|25
|29
|.463
|10
|Orlando
|13
|43
|.232
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Cleveland
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Milwaukee
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Indiana
|19
|37
|.339
|15½
|Detroit
|12
|43
|.218
|22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Dallas
|33
|23
|.589
|5½
|New Orleans
|22
|33
|.400
|16
|San Antonio
|20
|35
|.364
|18
|Houston
|15
|40
|.273
|23
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Denver
|30
|24
|.556
|3½
|Minnesota
|29
|26
|.527
|5
|Portland
|22
|34
|.393
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|17
|37
|.315
|16½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|45
|10
|.818
|—
|Golden State
|41
|15
|.732
|4½
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|30
|.474
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|30
|.464
|19½
|Sacramento
|21
|36
|.368
|25
___
Thursday's Games
Memphis 132, Detroit 107
Miami 112, New Orleans 97
Washington 113, Brooklyn 112
Toronto 139, Houston 120
Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 105
Phoenix 131, Milwaukee 107
New York 116, Golden State 114
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New York at Portland, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
