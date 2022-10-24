EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston301.000
Brooklyn11.500
New York11.500
Toronto12.3332
Philadelphia03.0003

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Charlotte21.667
Washington21.667
Atlanta21.667
Miami12.3331
Orlando03.0002

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee201.000
Cleveland21.667½
Indiana12.333
Chicago12.333
Detroit12.333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis21.667
New Orleans21.667
San Antonio21.667
Dallas11.500½
Houston03.0002

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah301.000
Portland301.000
Denver21.6671
Minnesota21.6671
Oklahoma City03.0003

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix21.667
Golden State21.667
L.A. Clippers21.667
Sacramento03.0002
L.A. Lakers03.0002

___

Sunday's Games

Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109

Utah 122, New Orleans 121, OT

Cleveland 117, Washington 107, OT

Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106

Golden State 130, Sacramento 125

Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95

Monday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video