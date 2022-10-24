EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Orlando
|0
|3
|.000
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Houston
|0
|3
|.000
|2
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Denver
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Oklahoma City
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Golden State
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Sacramento
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|3
|.000
|2
___
Sunday's Games
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109
Utah 122, New Orleans 121, OT
Cleveland 117, Washington 107, OT
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
Monday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 9 p.m.
