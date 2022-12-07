EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston205.800
Brooklyn1312.5207
Philadelphia1212.500
Toronto1212.500
New York1113.458

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1311.542
Washington1113.4582
Miami1114.440
Charlotte717.2926
Orlando520.200

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee176.739
Cleveland169.6402
Indiana1311.542
Chicago914.3918
Detroit719.26911½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans158.652
Memphis159.625½
Dallas1311.542
Houston717.292
San Antonio618.250

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1410.583
Portland1311.5421
Utah1412.5381
Minnesota1112.478
Oklahoma City1113.4583

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix168.667
Sacramento139.5912
L.A. Clippers1411.560
Golden State1312.520
L.A. Lakers1013.435

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 116, Miami 96

Cleveland 116, L.A. Lakers 102

Dallas 116, Denver 115

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Miami, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

