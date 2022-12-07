EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Brooklyn
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Philadelphia
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|Toronto
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|New York
|11
|13
|.458
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Washington
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Miami
|11
|14
|.440
|2½
|Charlotte
|7
|17
|.292
|6
|Orlando
|5
|20
|.200
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Cleveland
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Indiana
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Detroit
|7
|19
|.269
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Memphis
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Dallas
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Houston
|7
|17
|.292
|8½
|San Antonio
|6
|18
|.250
|9½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Portland
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Utah
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|13
|.458
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Sacramento
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Golden State
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
___
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 116, Miami 96
Cleveland 116, L.A. Lakers 102
Dallas 116, Denver 115
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Miami, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.