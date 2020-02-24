EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|42
|15
|.737
|—
|Boston
|39
|17
|.696
|2½
|Philadelphia
|35
|22
|.614
|7
|Brooklyn
|26
|29
|.473
|15
|New York
|17
|39
|.304
|24½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Orlando
|24
|32
|.429
|12
|Washington
|20
|35
|.364
|15½
|Charlotte
|19
|37
|.339
|17
|Atlanta
|17
|41
|.293
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|8
|.857
|—
|Indiana
|33
|24
|.579
|15½
|Chicago
|20
|38
|.345
|29
|Detroit
|19
|40
|.322
|30½
|Cleveland
|15
|41
|.268
|33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Dallas
|34
|23
|.596
|2½
|Memphis
|28
|28
|.500
|8
|New Orleans
|25
|32
|.439
|11½
|San Antonio
|24
|32
|.429
|12
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Utah
|36
|20
|.643
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|35
|22
|.614
|4
|Portland
|26
|32
|.448
|13½
|Minnesota
|16
|39
|.291
|22
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|43
|12
|.782
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|19
|.661
|6½
|Sacramento
|23
|33
|.411
|20½
|Phoenix
|23
|34
|.404
|21
|Golden State
|12
|45
|.211
|32
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday's Games
L.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112
Toronto 127, Indiana 81
Denver 128, Minnesota 116
Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103
Chicago 126, Washington 117
New Orleans 115, Golden State 101
Portland 107, Detroit 104
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
