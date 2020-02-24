EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4215.737
Boston3917.696
Philadelphia3522.6147
Brooklyn2629.47315
New York1739.30424½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3620.643
Orlando2432.42912
Washington2035.36415½
Charlotte1937.33917
Atlanta1741.29320

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee488.857
Indiana3324.57915½
Chicago2038.34529
Detroit1940.32230½
Cleveland1541.26833

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3620.643
Dallas3423.596
Memphis2828.5008
New Orleans2532.43911½
San Antonio2432.42912

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3918.684
Utah3620.643
Oklahoma City3522.6144
Portland2632.44813½
Minnesota1639.29122

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4312.782
L.A. Clippers3719.661
Sacramento2333.41120½
Phoenix2334.40421
Golden State1245.21132

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

L.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112

Toronto 127, Indiana 81

Denver 128, Minnesota 116

Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103

Chicago 126, Washington 117

New Orleans 115, Golden State 101

Portland 107, Detroit 104

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Tags