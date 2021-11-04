EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia62.750
Toronto63.667½
Brooklyn53.6251
New York53.6251
Boston35.3753

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami61.857
Washington53.625
Charlotte54.5562
Atlanta44.500
Orlando27.2225

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago62.750
Cleveland54.556
Milwaukee44.5002
Indiana36.333
Detroit16.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas53.625
Memphis53.625
San Antonio26.2503
Houston16.143
New Orleans18.111

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah61.857
Denver44.500
Minnesota34.4293
Portland35.375
Oklahoma City16.1435

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State61.857
L.A. Lakers53.625
Sacramento44.500
Phoenix33.500
L.A. Clippers34.4293

Wednesday's Games

Boston 92, Orlando 79

Cleveland 107, Portland 104

Indiana 111, New York 98

Philadelphia 103, Chicago 98

Toronto 109, Washington 100

Brooklyn 117, Atlanta 108

L.A. Clippers 126, Minnesota 115

Memphis 108, Denver 106

Dallas 109, San Antonio 108

Sacramento 112, New Orleans 99

Golden State 114, Charlotte 92

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Denver, 4 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

