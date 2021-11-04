EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Brooklyn
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Boston
|3
|5
|.375
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Charlotte
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Orlando
|2
|7
|.222
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Houston
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
|New Orleans
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Denver
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Portland
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|6
|.143
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Sacramento
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Phoenix
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|4
|.429
|3
___
Wednesday's Games
Boston 92, Orlando 79
Cleveland 107, Portland 104
Indiana 111, New York 98
Philadelphia 103, Chicago 98
Toronto 109, Washington 100
Brooklyn 117, Atlanta 108
L.A. Clippers 126, Minnesota 115
Memphis 108, Denver 106
Dallas 109, San Antonio 108
Sacramento 112, New Orleans 99
Golden State 114, Charlotte 92
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Denver, 4 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
