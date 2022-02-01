EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|Brooklyn
|29
|20
|.592
|1½
|Toronto
|25
|23
|.521
|5
|Boston
|27
|25
|.519
|5
|New York
|24
|27
|.471
|7½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Charlotte
|28
|23
|.549
|4
|Atlanta
|24
|26
|.480
|7½
|Washington
|23
|26
|.469
|8
|Orlando
|11
|40
|.216
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|20
|.608
|1
|Milwaukee
|31
|21
|.596
|1½
|Indiana
|19
|33
|.365
|13½
|Detroit
|12
|37
|.245
|19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Dallas
|29
|22
|.569
|5
|San Antonio
|19
|32
|.373
|15
|New Orleans
|18
|32
|.360
|15½
|Houston
|14
|36
|.280
|19½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Denver
|28
|21
|.571
|1
|Minnesota
|25
|25
|.500
|4½
|Portland
|21
|30
|.412
|9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|34
|.306
|14
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|40
|9
|.816
|—
|Golden State
|38
|13
|.745
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|27
|.491
|16
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|27
|.471
|17
|Sacramento
|18
|34
|.346
|23½
___
Monday's Games
Indiana 122, L.A. Clippers 116
Cleveland 93, New Orleans 90
Philadelphia 122, Memphis 119, OT
Boston 122, Miami 92
Toronto 106, Atlanta 100
New York 116, Sacramento 96
Oklahoma City 98, Portland 81
Golden State 122, Houston 108
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix,90 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers,90:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 9 p.m.
