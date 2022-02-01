EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3119.620
Brooklyn2920.592
Toronto2523.5215
Boston2725.5195
New York2427.471

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3219.627
Charlotte2823.5494
Atlanta2426.480
Washington2326.4698
Orlando1140.21621

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3118.633
Cleveland3120.6081
Milwaukee3121.596
Indiana1933.36513½
Detroit1237.24519

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3518.660
Dallas2922.5695
San Antonio1932.37315
New Orleans1832.36015½
Houston1436.28019½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3021.588
Denver2821.5711
Minnesota2525.500
Portland2130.4129
Oklahoma City1534.30614

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix409.816
Golden State3813.7453
L.A. Clippers2627.49116
L.A. Lakers2427.47117
Sacramento1834.34623½

___

Monday's Games

Indiana 122, L.A. Clippers 116

Cleveland 93, New Orleans 90

Philadelphia 122, Memphis 119, OT

Boston 122, Miami 92

Toronto 106, Atlanta 100

New York 116, Sacramento 96

Oklahoma City 98, Portland 81

Golden State 122, Houston 108

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix,90 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers,90:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 9 p.m.

