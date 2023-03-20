EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4822.686
x-Boston4923.681
New York4230.5837
Brooklyn3932.549
Toronto3537.48614

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3934.534
Atlanta3536.4933
Washington3239.4516
Orlando2943.403
Charlotte2250.30616½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5120.718
Cleveland4528.6167
Chicago3337.47117½
Indiana3239.45119
Detroit1656.22235½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4327.614
Dallas3635.507
New Orleans3437.479
San Antonio1952.26824½
Houston1853.25425½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Denver4824.667
Oklahoma City3536.49312½
Minnesota3537.48613
Utah3436.48613
Portland3140.43716½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento4327.614
Phoenix3833.535
L.A. Clippers3834.5286
Golden State3636.5008
L.A. Lakers3537.4869

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120

San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Miami 112, Detroit 100

New Orleans 117, Houston 107

Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video