EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Boston
|2
|5
|.286
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Orlando
|2
|6
|.250
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Detroit
|1
|6
|.143
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|San Antonio
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Houston
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|New Orleans
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Denver
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Portland
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Sacramento
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|4
|.333
|3
___
Monday's Games
Indiana 131, San Antonio 118
Philadelphia 113, Portland 103
Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110
Toronto 113, New York 104
Chicago 128, Boston 114
Atlanta 118, Washington 111
Memphis 106, Denver 97
Orlando 115, Minnesota 97
L.A. Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
