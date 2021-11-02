EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
New York52.714
Philadelphia52.714
Toronto53.625½
Brooklyn43.5711
Boston25.2863

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami51.833
Washington52.714½
Charlotte53.6251
Atlanta43.571
Orlando26.2504

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago61.857
Milwaukee44.500
Cleveland44.500
Indiana26.250
Detroit16.1435

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas42.667
Memphis43.571½
San Antonio25.286
Houston15.1673
New Orleans16.143

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah51.833
Denver43.571
Minnesota33.5002
Portland34.429
Oklahoma City16.143

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State51.833
L.A. Lakers43.571
Sacramento33.5002
Phoenix23.400
L.A. Clippers24.3333

Monday's Games

Indiana 131, San Antonio 118

Philadelphia 113, Portland 103

Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110

Toronto 113, New York 104

Chicago 128, Boston 114

Atlanta 118, Washington 111

Memphis 106, Denver 97

Orlando 115, Minnesota 97

L.A. Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89

Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

