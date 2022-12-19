EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston229.710
Brooklyn1912.6133
Philadelphia1612.571
New York1713.567
Toronto1317.433

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1615.516
Atlanta1515.500½
Washington1120.3555
Orlando1120.3555
Charlotte723.233

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee218.724
Cleveland2011.6452
Indiana1516.4847
Chicago1118.37910
Detroit824.25014½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1910.655
New Orleans1811.6211
Dallas1515.500
San Antonio920.31010
Houston920.31010

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1811.621
Portland1713.567
Utah1715.531
Minnesota1515.500
Oklahoma City1218.400

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix1812.600
Sacramento1612.5711
L.A. Clippers1814.5631
Golden State1516.484
L.A. Lakers1316.448

___

Sunday's Games

Orlando 95, Boston 92

New York 109, Indiana 106

Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121

Golden State 126, Toronto 110

Minnesota 150, Chicago 126

Denver 119, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

